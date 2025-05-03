Subhasish Bose named AIFF player of the year

Bhubaneswar: India defender and Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s ISL double-winning captain Subhasish Bose was on Friday named the country’s Men’s Player of the Year after a memorable season, while East Bengal FC striker Soumya Guguloth won the honour in the women’s section.

Under Bose’s leadership, Mohun Bagan SG completed a historic Indian Super League double, winning both the League Winners’ Shield and the ISL Cup in the same season.

They secured the win over Bengaluru FC in the final, with a final score of 2-1 last month.

Jamshedpur FC coach Khalid Jamil was named the Men’s Coach of the Year for the second time in a row during the awards function hosted by the All India Football Federation.

Sujata Kar was given the Women’s Coach of the Year award for leading newly-promoted Sribhumi FC to a third-place finish in the Indian Women’s League. Midfield Brison Fernandas was named the Most Promising Men’s Player of the Year, while defender Thoibisana Chanu won the Most Promising Women’s

Player of the Year.