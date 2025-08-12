Stunning Crystal

London: Crystal Palace pulled off another Wembley upset by beating Premier League champions Liverpool to lift the Community Shield.

After stunning Manchester City in the FA Cup final in May, Palace defied the odds again — winning a penalty shootout 3-2 after the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

“It’s incredible. We turned up today — they’re the favorites, they’ve got unbelievable players, they’re a great team,” Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson said. “Two trophies in three months. That’s incredible. Let’s find the next bit of history.”

Henderson saved two penalties in the shootout. “I love the big moments. I love that pressure moment,” he said.

Mohamed Salah also fired over with Liverpool’s first spot kick and Palace substitute Justin Devenny converted the winning penalty by blasting high into the corner to spark huge celebrations.

Victory in the FA Cup had seen Palace win the first major trophy in its history and it quickly followed that up with the Community Shield in the curtain-raising game for the new season in England’s top flight. Oliver Glasner’s team twice had to come from behind after new Liverpool signings Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong were both on the score sheet. Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaila Sarr struck for Palace.