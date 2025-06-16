Strong finish helps India double Munich WC haul

new delhi: A string of consistent final appearances and two gold medals powered India to a commendable third-place finish at the recently-concluded World Cup in Munich, one of the most prestigious and challenging tournaments on the ISSF’s annual calendar.

The tournament saw India register their third top-three finish this year in four World Cups, with two gold and as many bronze medals. The team not only improved its standing from joint third last year, but also doubled its medal count, including the number of gold.