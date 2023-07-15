‘Strategising for every game proving beneficial’

Pune: Star India table tennis player Manika Batra feels changing her approach and chalking out comprehensive strategies for each match has helped in improving her game as she gears up for the upcoming Asian Games and next year’s Olympics.

Batra will be one of India’s biggest hopes in table tennis when the Indian contingent flies out to

Hangzhou for the Asian Games this September, and according to her mixed doubles partner Sathiyan G, a medal in the Olympics can be expected from the pair. The 28-year-old Batra had won the bronze medal in Asian Cup.