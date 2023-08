London: England Test captain and the world’s premier all-rounder Ben Stokes is all set to come out of retirement and play the ODI World Cup in India even if it comes at the cost of missing a season of cash-rich IPL, according to British daily ‘The Telegraph’.

According to a report in the leading English newspaper, “Ben Stokes is prepared to make a sensational U-Turn and reverse his ODI retirement to help England’s WC defence in India.