Stokes likely to undergo knee surgery post WC

Cardiff: England’s Test captain Ben Stokes in all likelihood will undergo knee surgery after the conclusion of ODI World Cup, rendering him a doubtful starter for the important five-match away series against India next year.

Once a premier all-rounder Stokes has found it hard to bowl this summer due to chronic tendonitis in his knee. He has mostly played as a specialist batter in the last three Ashes Tests and will continue to do so in the ODI series against New Zealand followed by the World Cup in India next month.

Stokes said he plans to sort out his long pending surgery post the World Cup but refused to divulge the details.

“I know what’s going to happen, I just don’t think now is right time to say what I’m doing,” Stokes told reporters on Thursday ahead of the first ODI against NZ. “I’ve been having some good conversations with some specialists. There is a plan in place. It’s nice knowing after the WC we’ve got something, a really good plan we can do and we can stick to.”