Stokes likely to seek release from CSK

New Delhi: Set to go under the knife to address his nagging knee injury, England Test captain Ben Stokes is likely to seek release from IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, keeping in mind his country’s packed calender in red-ball cricket.

It is also understood that Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led franchise wouldn’t mind giving him release considering there could be remote chances of him bowling in all CSK games.

The 32-year-old, who was picked by CSK for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore in the last mini-auction, could participate in only two games in 2023 after suffering a toe injury.

Stokes is set to undergo surgery to address his knee as he aims to regain fitness for the upcoming Test series against India, beginning January 24. England will play five Tests in India with the final match scheduled to be held from March 7 to 11.