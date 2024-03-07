‘Stokes’ aggressive captaincy brought about England’s downfall’

Dharamsala: BCCI president and former India seamer Roger Binny strongly feels that England skipper Ben Stokes’ aggressive captaincy has been trumped by his Indian

counterpart Rohit Sharma’s patience and tactical nous in the ongoing series between the two teams.

India have already clinched the five-Test series with an unassailable 3-1 lead and look good for a 4-1 final result after dismissing

the visitors for 218 on the opening day of the fifth Test here on Thursday. India ended the day at a comfortable 135 for 1.

“Well, the captaincy of Ben Stokes so far he has been more aggressive, and I think that has been the (reason for their) downfall in

the few Test matches,” Binny, who is here to watch the proceedings, told PTI Video in an exclusive chat.

The 68-year-old Binny, who played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs for India between 1979 and 1987, didn’t find it prudent on the part of English willow wielders to take an all-or-nothing approach on most occasions against a quality Indian spin attack.

“Being so aggressive and trying to take on the Indian spinners in difficult times (situations) rather

than hanging around and trying to make a big score,” said Binny.

The BCCI president is very impressed with the manner in which Rohit has waited for opportunities and the right time to pounce on the opposition.

“Rohit Sharma again has been very tactful. You know he knew exactly what he wanted to do and he got his bowlers to do that.”

England started the series with a victory in Hyderabad but things have gone downhill for them since then. So what changed?

“I don’t think England changed their strategy. They went on the same attacking mode like what they did in the first Test match.

But, I think, Rohit was more patient because he had the first Test in his pocket at one stage and then he let it go. He was patient enough in the next two Tests and won both.”

England on the opening day of the final Test were 100 for 1 at one stage before being all out for 218 and Binny believes that only they are to be blamed for

this downfall.