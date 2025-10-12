Stojkovic resigns as Serbia coach

Belgrade: Dragan Stojkovic has resigned as Serbia coach following the 1-0 home defeat to Albania in World Cup qualifying on Saturday.

The Serbian football federation said in a statement on Sunday that he offered his resignation after the loss in Leskovac.

Serbia’s Under-21 coach Zoran Mirkovic will take interim charge for Tuesday’s Group K match away to Andorra ahead of a meeting on Friday regarding further changes in the national team set-up.

The Serbian FA thanked Stojkovic “for everything he has done in the past four and a half years at the helm of the national team, primarily in qualifying for the World (Cup) and European Championship.”

Stojkovic was a technically gifted midfielder with an eye for goal, starring for Red Star Belgrade and winning the Champions League with Marseille in 1993 before joining Nagoya Grampus Eight in Japan.

Albania’s win moved it past Serbia into second spot and four points behind England in Group K. Striker Rey Manaj scored on the stroke of halftime and made a nationalist symbol with his hands as he celebrated.