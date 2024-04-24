Stoinis eager to play for Aus despite missing CA contract

Chennai: Despite missing out on Cricket Australia’s central contract for the 2024-25 season, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis wants to use the impact hundred against Chennai Super Kings as a leverage to extend his white ball career beyond the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Stoinis, who was not included in the 23-player central contract list, made an unbeaten 124 off 63 balls for Lucknow Super Giants here on Tuesday.

However, Stoinis didn’t read much into him missing the CA contract which was announced on March 28.

“I’ve got a great relationship with the (Australia) coach (Andrew McDonald). Me not getting a contract, I knew that a while ago.

“I think it is great to give younger kids a crack and let them take my spot. I’m absolutely fine with that on the contract list,” Stoinis said after guiding LSG to a six-wicket win over CSK.

But the 34-year-old was firm in thoughts about his career with the national team.

“But on the playing front, bviously, I want to make sure that I’m there and that’s also why it’s so lucky for us and for me particularly to have this competition (IPL), that’s why I love it so much,” he said.

The Perth-born player was omitted from Australia’s ODIs against the West Indies in January, but he is set to be part of the country’s T20I World Cup campaign in the West Indies and the USA in June.

Stoinis is most likely to be slotted into No. 5 in the Australian line-up during the marquee event.

Stoinis is eligible for Australian selection for the tournament because his current contract for the 2023-24 season will run its course only on June 30. However, Stoinis was clear that he wanted to play for Australia in the white ball series against England (away) in September and against Pakistan at home in Nov.



