Stellar Inter: Frattesi breaks Barca hearts in thriller

Milan: Inter Milan have another Champions League final to look forward to. Once the players catch their breath, that is. In the end it took extra time, two astonishing comebacks and 13 goals to separate Barcelona and Inter and see the Italian club — which was a mere seconds away from elimination — prevail 7-6 on aggregate after winning another rollercoaster encounter 4-3 on Tuesday.

Substitute Davide Frattesi was the extra-time star for Inter, firing home in the 99th minute to leave the Barcelona players slumped to the ground while his Nerazzurri teammates — including those on the bench — were racing to celebrate with him. “. I’m lucky I managed to finish the game, I screamed so much (in celebration) that I saw everything black,”

Frattesi said.