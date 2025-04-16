State units’ clamour for BFI elections grows

new delhi: The turf war in India’s boxing administration intensified on Tuesday with members of various state units calling for immediate elections while the newly-formed Interim Committee announced its own set of key decisions, including the conduct of national championships and appointment of coaches.

The tenure of the BFI office-bearers ended on February 2. However, the elections have been delayed by legal disputes.

In its latest order, the Himachal Pradesh High Court directed the Sports Ministry observer and the Returning Officer to issue a fresh election schedule before April 28, when the case is set to be heard again. “Ajay Singh (the former BFI President and current head of the interim commitee) has tried all tactics to delay the election and undermine the constitution of the BFI,” Assam boxing president said.

“Ajay Singh is working in a dictatorial manner,” said Madhya Pradesh boxing president Digvijay

Singh said.