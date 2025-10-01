Stars align for Bayern, Real

London: Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick and Harry Kane netted twice as European heavyweights Real Madrid and Bayern Munich enjoyed big wins over tournament newcomers in the Champions League.

Madrid shrugged off any travel weariness in a 5-0 win at Kairat Almaty in Kazakhstan, and Bayern cruised to a 5-1 win at Pafos in Cyprus.

Tottenham needed a late own goal to escape Bodø/Glimt with a 2-2 draw from the Norwegian champion's first home game in the main stage of the competition.

Liverpool shocked

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was forced off with an injury sustained while making a routine save during a 1-0 loss at Galatasaray as the Premier League champions slumped to back-to-back defeats for just the second time under Arne Slot.

The Brazil international dived to his left to keep out a low shot from Victor Osimhen in the 54th minute and immediately signaled to the Liverpool bench that he was hurt.

The nature of the injury wasn't immediately clear but Slot confirmed Alisson would not be available for the Premier League match at Chelsea on Saturday.

“It's never positive if you go off like this,” Slot said. “You can be sure he's not playing on Saturday and let's wait how long it's going to take.”

Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann scored his 200th goal with Atletico Madrid in the team's match against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Griezmann, the club's all-time leading scorer, hit the milestone goal with a shot from close range after an assist by Julián Alvarez in first-half stoppage time. "I'm happy and very proud to have reached this mark," Griezmann said. "It wasn't easy."

After scoring, Griezmann held up a jersey with the No. 200 and the nickname “Grizi” on the back.

The France forward also had a goal disallowed for a handball in the 67th minute.

He got a standing ovation from the crowd at Metropolitano stadium.