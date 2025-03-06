Star paddler Sharath Kamal walks into sunset

chennai: Indian table tennis legend A Sharath Kamal will hang up his racquet and the iconic bandana later this month, having stayed at the top of his game for more than 22 years and resisting the temptation of lasting another Olympic cycle at the age of 42.

In his own words, life has come full circle for one of India’s finest athletes who will say goodbye to professional table tennis in front of his friends and family in Chennai, where the WTT (World Table Tennis) Star Contender and his swansong will be staged from March 25 to 30.

Another Commonwealth Games and Asian Games are on the horizon but Sharath has had enough.

“Not saying I am letting it go completely, but this is certainly the end for us on the big tables, in front of the big crowds. Time to give my bandana and racket some rest,” he said. “Grateful beyond words for all the joy, for all the love, for all the pain, for all the lessons, and for all the people this sport has given me.”