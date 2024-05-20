Star: Didn’t broadcast private conversation

New Delhi: IPL broadcaster Star Sports on Monday denied airing the audio of any personal conversation involving Rohit Sharma after the Indian captain accused the channel of “breaching” his privacy despite his requests to stop the recording.

A video shared by Kolkata Knight Riders, involving Rohit and KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, in which the former was purportedly seen contemplating his

future at the Mumbai Indians, had gone viral on May 11. KKR subsequently deleted the video from its social media

pages.