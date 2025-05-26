Srikanth’s inspired run in Malaysia Masters ends in final defeat

Kuala Lumpur: India’s Kidambi Srikanth capped a remarkable campaign with a runner-up finish at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament here on Sunday, going down in straight games to China’s world No. 4 Li Shi Feng in the men’s singles final.

The 32-year-old, who charted a long road back from injuries and missed opportunities, made

his first BWF World Tour final in six years, starting from the qualifiers and riding a resurgent wave all the way to the title clash.

However, the former world No. 1 was erratic and struggled to break through the second-seeded Li’s

solid defence and was unable to convert openings, eventually losing in 11-21 9-21 in 36 minutes.