Srikanth’s best is yet to come, expect a lot from him, says coach Kashyap

Chennai: Coach Parupalli Kashyap feels Kidambi Srikanth’s best is yet to come and expects him to produce some good results this season having worked on his fitness and game.

A former world number one Srikanth, who claimed four super series titles in 2017, has been struggling with form for quite sometime.

However, the 31-year-old, who had claimed a silver medal at the 2021 World Championships, showed signs of a comeback when he secured a semifinal spot at the Swiss Open Super 300 in March.

“I think his best will come, and you can expect good results from him this year and next year,” Kashyap, who is now coaching Srikanth, told PTI on the sidelines of the Road to Old Trafford football event organised by English football club Manchester United here on Sunday.