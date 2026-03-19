Srikanth out; Tanvi through

Orleans: India’s Kidambi Srikanth crashed out in the first round of the men’s singles event while Anmol Kharb and Tanvi Sharma entered the Round of 16 in of the Orleans Masters here on Wednesday. Srikanth lost 12-21, 10-21 against Magnus Johannesen of Denmark whereas Kharb recorded a 21-12, 21-16 victory against Turkey’s Neslihan Arin. Tanvi progressed after defeating Supanida Katethong of Thailand after the latter conceded the match 21-18, 14-12

due to an injury.