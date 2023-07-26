Srikanth and Prannoy enter pre-quarters

Tokyo: Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy entered the pre-quarterfinals of the men’s singles competition in the BWF Japan Open but it was curtains for Aakarshi Kashyap, who ran into Akane Yamaguchi in her very first outing, here on Tuesday.

The tournament is taking place at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium. The Indians had a mixed outing, as in the men’s singles, Srikanth brushed aside Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan 21-13, 21-13 to comfortably make the pre-quarters.