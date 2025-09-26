'Sri Lanka can tackle India spin threat'

dubai: Sri Lanka batting coach Thilina Kandamby says his batters will need to play with a positive mindset to tackle the spin threat from India in their inconsequential Asia Cup match here on Friday.

With two losses in as many games in Super 4s, Sri Lanka are already out of the race for the final, while India would look to fine tune their combination ahead of the summit clash on Sunday. The spin troika of Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel has posed plenty of problems for the batters thus far in the tournament.

"We have discussed about it but whatever said and done our guys have been playing spin regularly. They know how to handle the spinners irrespective of the conditions. Having said that they ahve some good world class bowlers in their line-up. If our guys in a positive mindset we can overcome that (challenge)," said Kandamby on the eve of the game,

Asked what went wrong for them in the Super 4s after topping the group stage, headded: "In the second round, the game against Bangladesh, 168 on that track was defendable. They played better cricket."