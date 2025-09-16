Sreeshankar, Parul fail

Tokyo: Star Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar failed to qualify for the final in the World Championships with a 14th place finish in his qualification group as the country’s athletes continued their disappointing performance here on Monday.

Competing in his third Worlds, Sreeshankar could only produce a best jump of 7.78m in his three attempts in Group A qualification round. National record holder Parul Chaudhary and Ankita Dhyani finished 9th and 11th in the women’s 3000m steeplechase heats.