Sreenidi end TRAU’s unbeaten run at home

Imphal: Tiddim Road Athletic Union lost their unbeaten record at home after a 1-2 defeat against Sreenidi Deccan in the I-League here on Tuesday.

On a day where Sreenidi’s top scorer David Castaneda had a quiet game, fullback Asheer Akhtar headed the Deccan Warriors into the lead (37th minute) against the run of play.

In the final stages, with TRAU desperate, their former player Konsam Phalguni Singh doubled Deccan’s advantage with his 90+2nd minute strike.

From a counterattack, the midfielder found himself in acres of space just outside the box.

He took his time, turning calmly to find the bottom corner.

TRAU hit back almost immediately with Pritam Singh volleying in a brilliant goal (90+4th) from just outside the box, but it was too little too late for the Red Pythons.

The win took Deccan (34) to three points clear of Punjab FC at the top of the table, while TRAU dropped to fifth place with 23 points.

Mohammedan Sporting go down to Churchill at home

At the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, Churchill Brothers rode on a last-gasp strike by Abdoulaye Sane to secure a 2-1 win over

Mohammedan Sporting in a match both teams were reduced to 10 players in the second-half.

Shariff Mukhammad gave the Goans a 42nd minute lead, while the Black Panthers fired in the equaliser in the 90th minute through Abiola Duada (90th).

Just when the match was heading towards a draw, Churchill scored the winner thorugh Sane in the 90+4th minute.

Churchill were reduced to 10 players when Momo Cisse was shown the door in the 71st minute.

Two minutes later, Mohammedan Sporting’s Sairuat Kima was shown a redcard.

The win took Churchill Brothers to fourth place with 23 points. Mohammedan Sporting now have 17 points from 16 matches.