Sreenidi Deccan’s slim chance of winning I-League title suffers another setback

Shillong: Sreenidi Deccan FC’s slender hopes of winning the I-league title suffered another setback when they were held to a 1-1 draw by NEROCA FC here on Thursday.

The draw meant that Mohammedan Sporting need just a draw against Shillong Lajong FC in their penultimate match here on Saturday to become the I-League champions and get a promotion to the Indian Super League.

Waikhom Rohit Meetei scored in the 70th minute for NEROCA FC off a penalty, while David Castaneda Munoz drew parity in the 82nd minute after Sreenidi were also awarded a penalty.

Following the draw at the SSA Stadium, Sreenidi are on 44 points and trail leaders Mohammedan Sporting by five points.

Mohammedan Sporting need just a point from their remaining two games to lift the trophy, while Sreenidi would not just have to win their fixtures but also hope Mohammedan lose both their remaining

games.