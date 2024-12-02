Sreenidi Deccan gather full points on home turf

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan secured their first victory of the 2024-25 I-League season with a 2-1 win over Churchill Brothers at the Deccan Arena here on Sunday.

The Hyderabad side’s two foreign recruits, Faysal Shayesteh (23’) of Afghanistan and Angel Orelien (72’) from Panama, scored for the Deccan Warriors, who led by a goal at half time, while Lamgoulen Hangshing (90+1) netted a late goal for Churchill.

In their season opener, Sreenidi Deccan suffered a loss against Gokulam Kerala FC despite an early lead and dominant play. This match mirrored that scenario, with Churchill Brothers repeatedly threatening to sway the game in their favour.

However, Sreenidi Deccan demonstrated they had absorbed the lessons from their defeat, effectively stifling Churchill’s advances with robust defending and strategic use of the offside trap.

The breakthrough came in the 23rd minute from a set-piece situation. David Castenada Munoz set up Brandon Vanlalremdika, who was then fouled by Thomas K Cherian at the edge

of the box.