Sreenidi Deccan edge past Rajasthan United for crucial win in IFL

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan FC edged past Rajasthan United 2-1 to secure three crucial points in a match which saw both teams reduced to 10 men in the Indian Football League here on Sunday.

Brandon Vanlalremdika (17’) and Lalthankhuma (84’) scored for the home side, while Issac Nortey (73’) found the net for Rajasthan United. P.P. Shafeel was shown a red card in the 48th minute, while Lalromawia was sent off after receiving two yellow cards.

Sreenidi Deccan occupy the second spot temporarily with 15 points from eight matches, while Rajasthan United are in third place with 14 points.

The home side looked the sharper of the two in the early exchanges, with Rajasthan United appearing a bit unorganised following the numerous

changes to their lineup.

Vanlalremdika was particularly lively in midfield and had an early effort from distance blocked after being afforded too much space.

The Rajasthan defence repeated the same mistake soon after, once again allowing Brandon time on the ball in midfield, and he made them pay in the 17th minute.

Driving forward after receiving possession, he unleashed a thunderous strike from distance that flew past the goalkeeper, who was left rooted to the spot.

The visitors responded well after going behind, asserting themselves in the opposition half and putting the defence under sustained pressure.

Thomyo Shimray beat his marker for pace down the left flank and delivered a dangerous low cross, which was cleared by Muhammad Hammad with a crucial last-ditch intervention.

The visitors’ best chance of the first half came midway through the period.

Thomyo Shimray, who was lively on the wing, delivered an excellent cross on a plate for Gerard Artigas.

The Spaniard, left unmarked inside the box, attempted to guide a side-footed finish past the goalkeeper but scuffed his effort, sending it wide of the target. agencies