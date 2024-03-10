Sreenidi Deccan beat Delhi FC 1-0

Ludhiana: Lalromawia’s first half strike helped Sreenidi Deccan FC defeat Delhi Football Club by a narrow 1-0 margin in the I-league here on Sunday.

The win helped the Deccan Warriors collect all three points and kept them in second place in the I-League standings, five behind leaders Mohammedan SC.

Head Coach Carlos Vaz Pinto made three changes to the side that lost to Real Kashmir in the previous match, bringing in Mayakkannan, Brandon Vanlalremdika and Arijit

Bagui in place of Sajid Dhot, Lalnuntluanga and

Kean Lewis.

Delhi FC controlled possession in the early stages but it was Sreenidi Deccan who broke the deadlock as winger Rilwan Hassan continued his rich vein of form to supply another assist. This time to Lalromawia who headed in from close range at the back post in the 22nd minute.

Thereafter, it was all Delhi FC but they failed to create any chances of note.