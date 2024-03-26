Sreejesh, Savita, Harmanpreet in contention for multiple honours at Hockey India awards

New DelhiL Veteran goalkeepers P R Sreejesh and Savita Punia found themselves in contention for the ‘Player of the Year’ honours in the men’s and women’s category respectively as Hockey India unveiled nominees for its annual awards which will be presented here on March 31.

Sreejesh, a former captain, and Punia have been among the most consistent performers for India and have also been nominated for the goalkeeper of the year award. India men’s team captain and defender Harmanpreet Singh has also been shortlisted in two categories. He will be in contention for the player of the year as well as the defender of the year award. The player of the year award in both categories comes with a prize of Rs 25 lakh each, while the goalkeeping trophy will fetch the winner Rs five lakh.

From eight different categories, a total of 32 nominations have made the shortlist for a total prize purse of Rs 7.56 crore, Hockey India said in a press release. “Notably, the pinnacle of the event, the Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award, will carry the most substantial cash purse of Rs 30 lakh, honouring an individual’s extraordinary contributions to sport over the years,” the HI added.