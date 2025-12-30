london: Tottenham picked up a second win in nine league games by beating Crystal Palace 1-0 away thanks to Archie Gray’s first-half header in the English Premuer League on Sunday.

The victory eased some of the pressure on Spurs manager Thomas Frank and lifted the team to 11th — four points off fifth-place Chelsea.

Gray nodded home in the 42nd minute after a corner to the far post was headed back into the middle of the area.

Meanwhile, With each goal in his career-best scoring run, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is advancing his claims for a recall to the England squad ahead of the World Cup.

The striker netted for the sixth straight game to earn Leeds a 1-1 draw at Sunderland. He is making a convincing case to be Harry Kane’s back-up for England for the World Cup.