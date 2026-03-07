Spurs on the brink

London: Tottenham’s Premier League survival hopes took another blow with a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace.

Spurs — one of the richest teams in Europe and a founding member of the Premier League — are just one point above the relegation zone and without a domestic win in 2026.

“We know that the position we are in is not where we want to be. We need to figure out how to get out of it as soon as possible,” said Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke on Thursday.

“There have been difficulties, but we aren’t in the position to make excuses. We need to do the job on the pitch.”

Spurs’ latest defeat was the fifth in a row and the third under new coach Igor Tudor, who was tasked with the responsibility of turning the season around.

He watched as his team capitulated in front of a home crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — conceding three goals in the first half, having taken the lead and then gone down to 10 men when Micky van de Ven was sent off.

Palace took full advantage by scoring three times in seven minutes before the break.

Ismaila Sarr struck twice — one from the penalty spot — with Jorgen Strand Larsen getting the other for the visitors.

That was after Solanke had given Spurs the lead in the 34th minute. Van de Ven was red-carded four minutes later for bringing down Sarr in the box and Palace took control.

“I am very disappointed, like the fans,” Tudor said.