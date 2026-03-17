Spurs are up for the fight, says Van de Ven

london: Micky van de Ven lashed out on Tuesday at critics who believe Tottenham’s underperforming players were no longer committed to the team and were already thinking about their futures beyond this season.

“It’s the biggest nonsense,” the Netherlands defender said in strong remarks at a news conference ahead of Tottenham’s Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.

Van de Ven was suspended for the 1-1 draw at Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, a result that showed there is some fight in a team that has been plunged into a relegation fight. “Trust me, all the people involved on the pitch, the staff, the players, everyone, they care so much about the situation we are in right now,” van de Ven said.