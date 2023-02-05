Sportspersons will be ‘brand ambassador’ of new J&K: Thakur

Jammu: While launching the 3rd Khelo India National Winter Games’ anthem, mascot and jersey in a ceremony at Raj Bhavan, Union Minister for I&B and Sports Anurag Thakur said on Saturday that the sportspersons joining the 3rd Khelo India National Winter Games from across the country will be the ‘brand ambassador’ of the new Jammu and Kashmir.



Thakur, who was welcomed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, congratulated the L-G led government for promoting sports in Jammu and Kashmir. The launch ceremony marked the beginning of the biggest sporting extravaganza at Gulmarg starting from February 10 in which over 1,500 sportspersons from 29 states, UTs and boards will be participating in 11 different winter sports disciplines.

“The participation of over 1500 sportspersons in the Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg will encourage the youth towards winter sports and also boost the tourism in Jammu & Kashmir,” Thakur said, adding that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have revived the sports culture. “The increased sports activities and the greater participation of youth in sports is having a transformative impact on the society,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, LG Manoj Sinha conveyed his best wishes to all the players, officials associated with the grand event. “J&K is ready to host the players, sports lovers and officials participating in the National Winter Games. Gulmarg has been developed as a sports city to host over 1500 players from across the country,” Sinha said.