Sports Ministry prunes TOPS core group

new delhi: Some of India’s biggest sportspersons found their names on the chopping block as tennis, swimming, and golf went unrepresented while boxing and athletics had drastically reduced presence in the sports ministry’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme’s core group that was pruned to 94 from 179 after a performance review recently.

Of the 94 who have been picked, a mere 42 are able-bodied athletes, which is a reduction of 78 from the previous list.

Fifty two para-athletes, including the top performers of the Paris Paralympics, are in the core group, a reflection of their growing stature and rising performance internationally, which included 29 medals (seven gold) in the French capital last August. The pruned list, however, is a “dynamic one” and names will continue to be added or dropped based on performance in the qualification for the 2028 Olympics. “It’s a realistic reflection of potential seen as on date based on demonstrated performances,” TOPS CEO NS Johal said.