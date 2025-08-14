‘Sports Bill to be enacted in six months’

New delhi: Its passage through Parliament achieved smoothly, the landmark National Sports Governance Bill will be implemented within the next six months and preparatory work like “drafting of rules and identification of infrastructure” has already started, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

In his first interview after the passing of the bill in both houses, Mandaviya also justified as “standard safeguard” the bill’s provision that gives government discretionary power to “impose reasonable restrictions” on international participation of Indian teams and individual athletes under “extraordinary circumstances”.

“This Bill will be implemented as soon as possible. Within the next six months, all procedures will be completed to ensure 100 per cent implementation,” Mandaviya said in the exclusive interaction at his residence.

The passing of the Bill makes India the 21st country to have a sports law.

“Creation of posts and other administrative approvals will follow established procedures of the Department of Personnel and Training and the Department of Expenditure,” Mandaviya said. agencies