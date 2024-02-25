Sport Briefs

India fails to add medals on Day 5 of Asian Track Cycling C’ships

new delhi: India failed to add any medals to its tally on Sunday after four fruitful days in the Asian Track Cycling Championships, with Malaysia stamping its authority in the continental event here. Malaysia, with 17 gold -- 15 of them in para category -- continue to top the charts, followed by Japan (13 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze medals). Sarita Kumari, bronze medallist in the 1km Time Trail and gold winner in the Team Sprint event, finished fourth following a tough contest with Korea’s Jia Kimin Women’s Junior Sprint. In the women’s Elite Madison event, the Japanese duo of Tsuyaka Uchino and Maho Kakita clinched gold.

Mehuli, Anish, Ganga win in national selection trials

bhopal: Bhopal: India's Paris Olympic quota holders enjoyed a favourable outing in the first finals of the national rifle-pistol selection trials 3 and 4, with West Bengal's Mehuli Ghosh and Haryana's Anish Bhanwala ending up winners here on Sunday. Army marksman Ganga Singh bucked the trend in the day's final competition, winning the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event with plenty to spare. Mehuli qualified for the top eights with a characteristically solid 631.5 in the first 60-shot round. Tamil Nadu's R. Narmada Nithin topped with 632.5. In the final, Mehuli was joint third behind Punjab's Jasmeen Kaur and local favourite Ashi Chouksey after the first five-shot series, and slipped to fourth in the middle before getting back to that position after the 16th single shot with Jasmeen and Ashi still 1-2.