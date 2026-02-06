Spin, standoffs and a World Cup on the edge

New Delhi: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 arrives wrapped in cricketing promise and political unease, played across spin-friendly subcontinental venues and shadowed by boycotts, retirements, injuries and shiftwing power centres.



With 20 teams, nine associate nations and a format designed to keep the heavyweights deep in contention, the tournament promises six weeks of intensity — and more than a little controversy.

When the first ball is bowled at 11 am at the SSC Ground in Colombo, the most contentious T20 World Cup in the competition’s history will finally be underway.

Bangladesh’s protest withdrawal and Pakistan’s decision to boycott the first match involving India has dominated the build-up, injecting diplomacy into what was meant to be a celebration of cricket’s fastest format.

The opening day itself will unfold as a three-city, three-match spectacle. Pakistan take on the Netherlands in Colombo in the morning, two-time champions West Indies face Scotland at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the afternoon, and hosts India meet a rapidly improving USA side at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai under lights, following an opening ceremony scheduled for 6 pm.

The spotlight, inevitably, will fall on Mumbai. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India’s young side begins its campaign there, bidding to create history with a third T20 World Cup title. It is also the clearest marker yet of India’s generational shift, with the baton officially passed from the Ro-Ko era to a new leadership core.

The tournament format remains unchanged. Twenty teams are divided into four groups of five, with the top two from each advancing to the Super 8s, scheduled from February 21 to March 1.

The semi-finals will be held on March 4 and 5 in Kolkata and Colombo.

The final is slated for March 8, to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad —or at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo should Pakistan qualify.

The groupings heavily favour the established powers. India, South Africa, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and New Zealand all carry more than a 90 per cent statistical probability of making the Super 8s, ensuring that the latter stages remain commercially and competitively buoyant. That, however, leaves room for an associate nation, a dark horse or a spirited underdog to disrupt the script.

Even before a ball has been officially bowled, the tournament has been convulsed by the India-Pakistan factor. The marquee group match scheduled for February 15 in Colombo —traditionally the richest fixture in world cricket — will not take place after the Pakistan Government reconfirmed its no-show decision. Under ICC regulations, India will still travel to Colombo and be awarded two points via forfeiture.

India will then move on to Ahmedabad for its final group match against the Netherlands before beginning its Super 8 campaign on February 21.

On the field, early signals have emerged from the warm-up matches held between February 2 and 6. India defeated South Africa by 30 runs in a high-scoring contest highlighted by Ishan Kishan’s explosive 20-ball 53. Afghanistan impressed with victories over Scotland and West Indies, while Nepal and Oman registered confident preparation wins. The tournament will be hosted across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai in India, and Colombo and Kandy in Sri Lanka. Most venues are expected to assist spin, particularly under lights, with dew likely to play a decisive role in evening matches.

Chennai’s Chepauk, located a few hundred metres from Marina Beach and inaugurated in 1916, is expected to be

the most spin-friendly venue of the tournament and could lead the wickets tally for slow bowlers.

Teams have planned accordingly. Spin attacks will be at the heart of most campaigns, with Adam Zampa, Mitchell Santner, Adil Rashid, Rashid Khan, Ish Sodhi and India’s trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel set to play pivotal roles.

Several high-profile names will be absent. Retirements have claimed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Andre Russell, while injuries have ruled out Pat Cummins, Adam Milne, Naveen-ul-Haq, Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira.

India will notably be without Shubman Gill, dropped due to lean form and team-balance

considerations. His replacement, Sanju Samson, arrives under scrutiny after a modest run leading into the tournament. Steve Smith has failed to find a place in Australia’s squad, while Yashasvi Jaiswal misses out for India.

Nine associate nations will feature in the 2026 edition. Italy headlines the group as the standout European entry after defeating Scotland in the ICC Europe Regional Qualifier.

Canada, USA, Nepal, Oman, UAE, the Netherlands, Namibia and Scotland complete the associate contingent. Scotland’s inclusion follows Bangladesh’s decision to boycott the tournament after the ICC rejected its request for non-Indian venues.

Off the field, the storylines are as numerous as the matches: Players over 40 making headlines, spin eclipsing pace, Australia grappling with injuries, England captained by a man in his 20s, India’s leadership transition to Suryakumar Yadav, commercial recalibrations and the introduction of smart technologies.

While T20 cricket is traditionally packaged as a three-hour evening spectacle, this World Cup will also feature afternoon and morning matches, adding another layer of tactical complexity.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma serves as the official brand ambassador. Matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on Jio Hotstar.

Despite the disruptions, disputes and absences, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is shaping up as a high-drama, high-octane summit of the modern game — a 55-day blockbuster with cricket at its sharpest.

One question, however, refuses to go away: If Pakistan advances beyond the forfeiture of February 15, what happens when the Men in Blue stand in the way again?