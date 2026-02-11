Speculation rife over a return for Serena Williams

New Delhi: This could well be the mother of all comebacks, as Serena Williams has been given clearance by the ITIA (International Tennis Integrity Agency) to return to professional tennis from February 22, this year.



Having bid farewell to tennis in 2022 at the US Open, Serena has been away from the courts.

A few months back, when news surface that Serena had again registered herself in the ITIA testing pool, there was no confirmation from Serena on her possible return.

Once elder sister Venus Williams returned to the Australian Open in January 2026, it led to massive interest on how forgotten stars could still cause a stir.

Venus’s return was even more sensational, as she had avoided trips to Australia for five years.

As regards Serena, she and her sister Venus have been featuring in podcasts called ‘Stockton Street.’ They have talked on a variety of subjects, including their own careers, and how it began amidst hard conditions.

Coming back to Serena, by registering herself in the ITIA, she is now available to be tested as per rules and protocols. It is a bit intrusive for the athlete’s privacy, but Serena obviously has to indicate to the ITIA where she will be located. Athletes are required to make themselves available for anti-doping tests.

Serena’s replies on a possible return to tennis have been very evasive. She has talked of being a mother to two kids which keeps her busy.

What is more controversial, Serena has been using and promoting weight-loss drug GLP-1, sold under different brands. Serena, herself, has lost weight due to this drug, on medical advice.

As she was overweight, she had to take this medication. The criticism she has received for it has been massive, but Serena is not upset about it.

Can she return to tennis at Indian Wells next month in the US or team up with her sister Venus in doubles, nothing is clear. Obviously, Serena will not enter the testing pool if tennis is not on her mind.