Special Olympics Bharat National Football Team makes history in Sweden

New Delhi: A specially-abled player from Jabalpur Tarun Kumar has impressed everyone with his excellent performance and unique sportsmanship at “Gothia Special Olympics Trophy 2024” in Sweden, where the team secured a gold medal.



The class 10 student of Justice Tankha Memorial Rotary Institute for Special Children has scored the most important goal of his career and led the national team to victory.

Baldeep Maini, Secretary of Justice Tankha Memorial School has informed that for the first time, a specially-abled player from Jabalpur was selected for the Special Olympics Bharat National Football Team from Madhya Pradesh.

The Indian team left for Sweden from Delhi on 13 July to participate in the international competition organised by the Special Olympics.

The team played in the “Gothia Special Olympics Trophy 2024” from 16th July to 19th July, where they won all four matches and entered the finals. On 16th July, India defeated Finland 3-0 in their first match. While in second match, they beat Germany 6-0. On 17th July, India won their third match against Hong Kong 6-0 and then entered the final by defeating Denmark 3-1 in the fourth match.

In the final match on 18 July, India once again defeated Denmark in a tough competition with a score of 4-3.

Tarun was raised by his mother alone.

National coach Prabhat Rahi was requested to train Tarun, and he provided continuous football training to him for four years.

Rajya Sabha MP and school founder Mr. Vivek Krishna Tankha congratulated Tarun Kumar and his family on the success.