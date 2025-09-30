Sparks set to fly as Aussies meet NZ

Indore: Seven-time champions Australia will be eager to launch their title defence with a statement effort against a strong and experienced New Zealand in the ICC Women’s World Cup here on Wednesday.

While the reigning T20 world champions Kiwis are capable of offering them a tough fight, Australia have a far bigger internal challenge to tide over.

They have an abundance of talent and options in their ranks, and balancing them with the team requirements is a headache, though a pleasant one.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux and leg-spinner Georgia Wareham have recovered from their respective injuries, and now the Aussies will have to think how to accommodate these proven performers in the playing XI.

The Australian think-tank will ponder whether to go with two leg-spinners in Wareham and Alana King or add Molineux to give more variety to their attack.

Their pace department too is enviously rich with talent with the likes of Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath and Darcie Brown lining up for a place in the eleven.

They have a plethora of match-winners in batting too — Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield and Ashleigh Gardner but skipper Alyssa Healy will have to lead from the front.

The addition of Georgia Voll, who recently made an 87-ball 101 against India at Brisbane, has further bolstered their batting.

The White Ferns will have to come up with a special effort to beat this Australian side.