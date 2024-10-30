Spaniards Rodri, Bonmati win Ballon d’Or award for best men’s and women’s players in world football

Paris: Spanish midfielders Rodri and Aitana Bonmatí won the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or award for the world’s best football player.

The 28-year-old Rodri on Monday won the prestigious award for the first time after helping Manchester

City win the Premier League and being a key player in

Spain’s European Championshiptriumph. He succeeded eight-time winner Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Rodri put his hands over his face when his name was read out by former winner George Weah.

“Incredible night for me,” said Rodri, who is out for the season after injuring his ACL last month and arrived on crutches to the ceremony.

“One of my key things is I always try to improve every game.”

The 26-year-old Bonmatí retained her award after helping Barcelona win the Spanish league, the Spanish cup and the Champions League. Bonmatí joined Barca teammate Alexia Putellas

in winning two titles since the women’s trophy was first awarded in 2018.

She beat her teammates Caroline Graham Hansen of Norway and Salma Paralluelo of Spain as Barcelona completed a 1-2-3.