Spain win Nations League final as Simon saves two Croatia penalties in shootout

Rotterdam: Spain’s 11-year trophy drought is over. Croatia and its veteran captain Luka Modric are still waiting for their first international title.

Goalkeeper Unai Simon saved two shots as Spain beat Croatia in a penalty shootout after their tense Nations League final had finished 0-0 on Sunday.

The Bilbao goalkeeper used his feet to save a penalty by Lovro Majer when the shootout was level at 3-3 and then dived full-length to tip Bruno Petkovic’s spot kick around the post.

Dani Carvajal converted his penalty with a “Panenka” chip to seal the victory.

Spain coach Luis De La Fuente said Carvajal had taken penalties well in practice ahead of the final.

“He has a fantastic personality and that’s the way he decided to take it,” he said.

“We have total confidence in his ability to take penalties.”

Spain’s other previous titles came in the 2010 World Cup and the European Championships in 1964, 2008 and 2012.

Midfielder Rodri, who punched the air after scoring his penalty, has four titles this season after also winning a historic treble with his club, Manchester City. He was named the player of the Nations League tournament to cap his memorable year.

Spain did not manage a shot on target until the 84th minute of the match and when substitute Ansu Fati finally looked like breaking the stalemate, Ivan Peri ic was on the goal line to block his effort. It was Spain’s only goal-bound attempt, compared to five by Croatia.

In the first period of extra time, Majer broke through and fell in the penalty area under a challenge by Nacho, but German referee Felix Zwayer ruled that the Spain defender had played the ball and waved off Croatia’s appeals for a penalty.

“I think it makes the win even more epic doing it this way,” De La Fuente said.

Croatia’s fans many wearing shirts with Modric’s name and No. 10 on the back far outnumbered their Spanish counterparts at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam.

But they were forced to leave disappointed as their nation and the 37-year-old Modric continued their wait for a first international title.

Croatia finished second at the World Cup in 2018 and third in Qatar

last year.