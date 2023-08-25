Spain rise to second spot in FIFA rankings

Zurich: FIFA Women’s World Cup winner Spain rose to No. 2 in the FIFA rankings published Friday, with the United States of America falling off the top spot for the first time in more than six years.

Sweden, which lost to Spain in the semifinals, tops the rankings.

FIFA said Spain, which jumped four spots, would have led but for ranking points lost in a group-stage 4-0 defeat by Japan.

The US dropped to No. 3. The two-time defending World Cup champion lost in the pre-quarters to Sweden.

European champion England, which lost to Spain in the final, stayed at No. 4. England won its semifinal against France, which is No. 5.

Germany dropped to sixth from second after failing to advance from the group stage at the World Cup. Germany was the last European team to lead the rankings in 2017.

Olympic champion Canada also failed to reach the knockout rounds and dropped three

places to No. 10.