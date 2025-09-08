South Zone & Central Zone qualify for finals

The first semifinal match of the Duleep Trophy 2025 is taking place between South Zone and North Zone at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru, whereas the second match is underway at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2 in Bengaluru between Shardul Thakur-led West Zone and Rajat Patidar’s Central Zone team.

Riding on half-centuries from Danish Malewar (76), Shubham Sharma (96), Rajat Patidar (77), Upendra Yadav (87) and Harsh Dubey (75) on Saturday, Central Zone have managed to take a vital lead of 118 runs so far in the first innings, and they still have two wickets in hand.

The Central Zone team are all but sure of a place in the final match, which will be played at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru from September 11 to 15.

On the other hand, the first semifinal is still evenly poised. North Zone still trail South Zone’s first innings total of 536 runs by 258 runs, and they have five wickets in hand.

The Ankit Kumar’s men will have high expectations from opener Shubham Khajuria once again today.agencies