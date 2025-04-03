South American swing begins, Manu, Saurabh in focus as shooters eye glory

New delhi: Pistol queen Manu Bhaker returns to high intensity international shooting after an eight-month hiatus. First up in 2025 is the ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Manu will be featuring in three events.

After the highs of the Paris 2024 Olympics, where Manu won two bronze medals in air pistol and mixed event with Sarabjot Singh, she soared to Himalayan heights. She could have even won a third medal in sports pistol but finished an agonising fourth, courtesy one bad shot.

On return to India in August 2024, Manu was feted and felicitated by several institutions, including her alma mater, Lady Shri Ram College. What was supposed to be a six-month break from shooting after competing non-stop, stretched further. Finally, when Manu returned and shot in the selection trials held by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), in January/February it was a challenge. The long break was not planned by coach Jaspal Rana.

Now in Buenos Aires, the Indian contingent is present in large numbers. It also includes Saurabh Chaudhary, who had been out in wilderness, plus others like Ravinder Singh and Varun Tomar. Manu will be competing in three events, though she is not a 100 per cent fit. Manu has been dealing with pain in her right elbow. Images of her with a medicated patch can be seen in social media. However, Jaspal Rana, who is now not her personal coach but part of the NRAI national coaches enlisted recently, said it is nothing serious.

“Manu has been training hard and she will manage well. The long break after the Olympics stretched beyond six months. Manu had shot the trials with some pain and she continues to manage the injury with icing. Coming back after a long gap to international events is a challenge but she is focused,” said Jaspal Rana. He said the two World Cups in Buenos Aires and Lima, Peru will be good for Manu to find her rhythm.

The ISSF World Cup in Argentina is a hard one in many ways. Long flights and adjusting to time zones has been a challenge. But this is a big event where all three major events, shotgun, rifle and pistol are being held.