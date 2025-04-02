South Africa’s white-ball coach resigns

Johannesburg: South Africa’s white-ball head coach Rob Walter will step down from his role at the end of the month due to personal reasons.

Walter has attributed his resignation to personal reasons, which Cricket South Africa has accepted.

Walter, who held the position since March 2023, has played an instrumental role in South Africa’s recent successes on the global stage.

Under his leadership, the Proteas made history by reaching their first-ever ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final in 2024, where they finished as runners up to India in Barbados. A record run of eight consecutive wins underpinned the campaign. His tenure also saw the 50-over side reach the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup

2023 in India.