South Africa reach 82-3 after Pakistan fold for 211 in 1st Test

Centurion: Dane Paterson bagged his second successive five-wicket haul and Corbin Bosch made a dream test debut with a wicket off his first ball as 13 batters fell to pace bowlers on an eventful start to the Boxing Day test match between South Africa and Pakistan on Thursday.

Paterson followed a 5-71 against Sri Lanka earlier this month with 5-61 and 30-year-old Bosch went on to claim 4-63 in his first test match as Pakistan was bowled out for 211.

Kamran Ghulam’s counterattacking 54 off 71 balls and a stubborn 22-run last wicket partnership between Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Abbas allowed the tourists to cross the 200-run mark on a seamer-friendly SuperSport Park pitch where batters had been struggling for the last six years.

South Africa, which needs to win one of the two test matches against Pakistan to seal a place in next June’s

World Test Championship final at Lord’s, reached 82-3 at stumps.

Aiden Markram made an attractive unbeaten 47 off 67 balls and captain Temba Bavuma was not out on 4 as fit-again Shahzad claimed two wickets and Abbas, playing his first test after more than three years, removed Tristan Stubbs for 9.

Shahzad hit the top of Tony de Zorzi’s (2) middle stump with a delivery that jagged back into the left-hander and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan took a splendid low catch to dismiss Ryan Rickelton (8) with fast bowlers making full use of conducive conditions throughout the day.

Abbas then baffled Stubbs with a nippy delivery and

had him trapped leg before wicket before South Africa ended the day without further damage.

Paterson filled the void perfectly after several South

African fast bowlers were sidelined for the two-match series due to injuries, dismissing five of the top seven Pakistan batters.

Paterson’s 5-fer came after Bosch had lured Pakistan captain Shan Masood (17) to play a lose drive and had him caught in the slips an hour after captain Temba Bavuma had won the toss and elected to field.

Bosch joined four other countrymen -- Bert Vogler, Dane Piedt, Hardu Viljoen and Tshepo Moreki -- to achieve the unique feat of getting a wicket with their first ball in test cricket. Bosch’s breakthrough saw Pakistan’s top-order crumble against the pace with Paterson finding edges of Ayub and Babar Azam (4).

Babar, who was dropped for the last two test matches at home against England, has long been struggling in red-ball cricket.