South Africa enter maiden Women’s T20 WC final

Cape Town: Hosts South Africa qualified for their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup final with a six-run win over England in the second semifinal here on Friday.

Opting to bat, South Africa rode on half centuries by openers Laura Wolvaardt (53) and Tazmin Brits (68) to post 164 for 4.

In reply, England could only manage 158 for 8 as pacer Ayabonga Khaka (4/29) took four wickets to help the hosts cross the line.

For England, star spinner Sophie Ecclestone took three wickets.

South Africa will take on Australia in the title clash on Sunday.