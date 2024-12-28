South Africa edge ahead in 1st Test against Pakistan

Centurion: Fast bowler Corbin Bosch continued his strong debut with a record-breaking half century to help give South Africa the advantage in the first test against Pakistan on Friday.

Bosch’s unbeaten 81 off 93 balls — the highest by a No. 9 batter on his test debut -- earned South Africa a meaningful 90-run first innings lead as the home team got bowled out for 301.

Pakistan reached 88-3 and still trailed by two runs when early stumps were drawn on Day 2 because of bad light. Babar Azam was batting on 16 and Saud Shakeel was not out on 8.

South Africa needs to win one of the two test matches against Pakistan to seal a place in the final of the World Test Championship at Lord’s next year with Sri Lanka, India and Australia also in the running.

The opening pair of Saim Ayub and captain Shan Masood both scored 28 runs each and counterattacked

South Africa’s pace bowlers before Pakistan lost three wickets for 25 runs late in the final session under

gloomy skies.