South Africa beat Zimbabwe by five wickets in T20 World Cup

New Delhi: Sikandar Raza singled-handedly kept Zimbabwe in the game with a special all-round performance before a shaky South Africa were able to steady the ship for a five wicket win in their final Super Eights game of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

After opting to bat, Raza made a sublime 73 off 43 balls in an otherwise ordinary batting display as South Africa limited Zimbabwe to 153 for seven.

After removing the dangerous duo of Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock in his first two overs in the powerplay, Raza returned to dismiss a rampaging Dewald Brevis (42 off 18 balls) leaving the Proteas at 101 for five in the 11th over.

With another 53 runs needed and the odd ball keeping low, South Africa felt the pressure but Tristan Stubbs (21 not out off 24 balls) and George Linde (31 not out off 21 balls) were able to get the job done in 17.5 overs.

Losing their first three wickets inside the powerplay, Brevis and David Miller did what they are known for to take the wind of Zimbabwe’s sails. A barrage of big hits and all of a sudden the momentum was back with South Africa.

There were few more hiccups in the run chase but Stubbs and Linde ensured South Africa carry their unbeaten run into the semifinal against New Zealand in Kolkata.

Zimabwe, on the other hands, lost all their three games in the Super Eights phase after topping the group stage. Despite the loss, Raza stole the show in the afternoon game at Ferozshah Kotla.

The Zimbabwe captain got the fours and sixes at will while the other batters struggled to find the same flow against high quality pace attack.

The batters, barring Raza, tried to attack the likes of Kwena Maphaka, Anrich Nortje and the in-form Lungi Ngidi but were unsuccessful.

Maphaka and Nortje are not even part of the usual South Africa eleven with Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj rested from the inconsequential game heading into the semifinal.

Having done well to reach the Super Eights, Zimbabwe found it tough to replicate their league stage success against the bigger teams.

Raza knows what they need to do to consistently challenge the established teams but they are not there yet. Power-hitting is a critical aspect of the shortest format and the team needs more batters like Raza to put high quality attacks under pressure.

On Sunday, openers Tadiwanashe Marumani (7) and Brian Bennett (15) began well against left-arm spinner George Linde but could not force the pace against the pacers.