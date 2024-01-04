‘South Africa always challenge us, we can take pride in this performance’

Cape Town: Rohit Sharma’s countenance reflected his pain at India’s failure to win a Test series in South Africa and breach the team’s ‘final frontier’ but the skipper said on Thursday they “would take pride” from their seven-wicket victory in the second Test here.

Coming off an innings and 32-run mauling in the series-opener in Centurion, India fought back strongly to emerge victorious here inside five sessions and share the spoils in the two-match rubber.

“When you come to this part of the world, it’s always difficult but we take pride in our performance outside of India. South Africa always challenge us and for us to come out here and win, we can take pride in this performance,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

“We would have loved to win the series. We came back very well, especially our bowlers. Had some plans and the boys got rewarded.

“We knew that it’s going to be a short game, we knew ever run matters, to get that first-innings lead was very important.”

Asked about the remarkable turnaround after the poor performance in Centurion, the captain said, “Obviously a great feat, but having said that we have to learn from whatever mistakes we made.

“The bowlers still have to put the ball in the right areas and the boys got rewarded for it. We applied ourselves well and batted to get the 100-run lead, but not pleasing to see the last six wickets.” Pacer Mohammed Siraj rattled the hosts in the first session of the opening day here, grabbing a sensational 6/15 to skittle South Africa out for 55.

That set the tone for the series-levelling win. “Siraj’s spell is something you don’t get to see often. We kept it simple and the pitch did the rest for us. You still have to come and do it. Credit to Siraj and Bumrah and to Mukesh and Prasidh to support him in whatever way they did.”