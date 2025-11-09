South Africa A record historic five-wicket win over India A

Bengaluru: South Africa A’s top-order batters ran roughshod over a set of regular Test bowlers in the ranks of India A, etching a memorable five-wicket win on the fourth day of the second four-day match here on Sunday.

Chasing an improbable-looking 417, South Africa, overnight 25 for no loss, never looked daunted by

the size of target, and if anything, were determined to overhaul it.

Jordan Hermann (91, 123 balls), Lesego Senokwane (77, 174b), Temba Bavuma (59, 101b), Zubayr Hamza (77, 88b) and Connor Esterhuizen (52 n.o, 54b) produced glittering fifties to power SA A to 417/5 with three overs remaining as the match went past the regular 5pm close to complete the 90-over quota.

It was the highest run chase in the ‘A’ matches.

Perhaps, a no-going-back situation of needing to score 392 runs on the day to avoid a 0-2 series defeat, spurred the combative instincts inside the South African batters, and it reflected in the innings of Hermann and Senokwane.

The openers added 156 runs off 258 balls to give South Africa an ideal launching pad, and in the first session alone they scored 114 runs in just 27 overs.